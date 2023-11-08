Diwali 2023: 10 Workout Tips To Ensure Your Routine Stays On Track Through Festivities

Focus on maintaining a healthy balance between exercise and indulging in festive activities

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is an important Hindu festival celebrated by millions of people worldwide. When it comes to staying on track with workouts during festivities like Diwali, it can indeed be challenging. Diwali is a time when people typically indulge in rich and tasty food, sweets, and snacks.

Additionally, social gatherings, family get-togethers, and other commitments might disrupt regular exercise routines. The festive atmosphere and the enjoyment of the celebrations can sometimes make it difficult to prioritise fitness and healthy habits.

However, it is not impossible to stay on track with workouts during Diwali. Planning and being mindful can help maintain a balance between enjoying the festivities and keeping up with fitness goals. Read on as we share tips to help you better incorporate working out into your routine during the festive season.

Here are a few tips to follow to keep a track of your workouts during festive season:

1. Plan ahead

Make a schedule of your workouts and stick to it. Take into consideration any holiday events or parties that may interfere with your regular routine.

2. Make time for exercise

Even if you have a busy schedule, try to carve out some time each day for physical activity. It doesn't have to be a long workout – even 20 minutes of exercise is better than none.

3. Find alternative activities

If you can't stick to your regular gym routine, look for other ways to stay active. Go for a walk or run outside, try a new workout video at home, or engage in holiday-themed activities like ice skating or skiing.

4. Set realistic goals

Don't put too much pressure on yourself to maintain a rigorous workout routine during the festivities. Set realistic goals that you can achieve without feeling overwhelmed.

5. Stay motivated

Find ways to stay motivated during the holidays. Set small rewards for yourself after accomplishing your workout goals or find a workout buddy who can help keep you accountable.

6. Stay active during social gatherings

Look for opportunities to stay active during holiday parties or family gatherings. Offer to help with preparations or cleanup, engage in outdoor activities like frisbee or volleyball, or dance to festive music to get your heart rate up.

7. Eat mindfully

While it's important to enjoy holiday treats, try to make healthy choices as well. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, and lean protein into your meals to fuel your workouts and keep your energy levels up.

8. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for overall health and to support your workouts. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and choose water over sugary drinks.

9. Get enough sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for recovery and overall well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to ensure you have enough energy for your workouts.

10. Be flexible

Remember that the holidays are a time to relax and enjoy yourself. If you miss a workout or have to modify your routine, don't stress about it. Focus on maintaining a healthy balance between exercise and indulging in festive activities.

Ultimately, maintaining a healthy balance between festivities and fitness during Diwali is important. It might require some planning, discipline, and mindful choices, but it is definitely achievable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.