Dissolving Lip Fillers: Is Lip Filler Removal Painful? Here's How It's Done

Lip fillers are injectables used to add volume to the lips, making them appear fuller. These fillers are not permanent; however, the exact duration may vary depending on the type used. Also, if you are not happy with the results, lip fillers can be dissolved completely or partially.

In today's beauty landscape, lip fillers have become increasingly common. But just as many people are getting them, a growing number are also choosing to dissolve their fillers and for good reasons. Over time, fillers may migrate, create asymmetry, or simply no longer suit your features or aesthetic preferences. In such cases, opting to remove them is a reliable beauty decision.

How are lip fillers dissolved?

It's a relatively straightforward process. A special enzyme called hyaluronidase is injected into the lips. This enzyme breaks down hyaluronic acid, the primary ingredient in most fillers and helps your body naturally absorb and flush it out. The results are noticeable within 24 to 72 hours, although a second session may be required in some cases.

Is it painful?

Let's be honest, any procedure involving needles isn't entirely painless, but it's quite tolerable. A numbing cream is typically applied beforehand, and the injections are administered quickly. You may experience a mild stinging or tingling sensation, along with some temporary swelling or bruising, but these effects usually subside within one to two days.

When should you consider dissolving your lip fillers?

When your lips feel lumpy, uneven, or stiff

If the filler has migrated beyond the natural lip line

If you want a fresh start or simply return to your natural shape

Before a new filler appointment (in some cases, removal is done before refilling for a more refined result)

Things to keep in mind:

Choose a trained and certified professional for this procedure. Even dissolving fillers needs precision.

Post-procedure care is minimal, but avoid massaging the area or using harsh products for a couple of days.

Make informed decisions about enhancements and corrections.

Beauty is a journey, and every step should feel aligned with who you are, inside and out.

(Dr. Blossom Kochhar is a pioneer in Aromatherapy, Skincare Expert & Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies)

