Diabetes During Pregnancy: Here's How You Can Prevent Gestational Diabetes

Eating healthy before and during pregnancy can lower your risk of gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes refers to diabetes that may be developed during pregnancy. Gestational is one of the more common complications mothers might face during the pregnancy period. Developing gestational diabetes exposes the mother and the baby to the symptoms of diabetes.

If a mother is diagnosed with gestational diabetes, it severely affects the health of the mother and may even increase the risk of diabetes in the baby post-birth. Gestational diabetes results in a spike in the blood sugar of the mother that can cause many issues.

There are various issues that might arise post-diagnosis of gestational diabetes. However, like many diseases, gestational diabetes can be prevented through the right preventive measures. In this article, we discuss the ways in which you can prevent gestational diabetes altogether. These tips can be helpful for women that are yet to conceive.

Here's how you can prevent gestational diabetes if you are planning to conceive:

1. Maintain the right weight

Obese mothers are at a much higher risk of gestational diabetes than women that have normal weight. Obesity can also cause complications during birth and may also increase your risk of developing other diseases.

2. Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly helps manage your glucose levels. Similar to diabetes, gestational diabetes is also a cause of irregular glucose activity in the body. Try exercising at least 5 times a week for a minimum of 30 mins to lower your risk of gestational diabetes.

3. Eat right

What you eat has a significant influence on your blood sugar levels. While some foods result in blood sugar spikes, eating a well-balanced diet can help maintain normal and healthy levels of glucose in the body.

4. Avoid unhealthy foods

As mentioned above, certain foods cause havoc on our blood sugar levels. Unhealthy foods such as fried food, junk food, sugary beverages, etc. can negatively affect our blood sugar levels.

5. Skip ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods refer to packed foods that usually have a very long shelf life. These foods are high in sodium, sugar, preservatives, and other components that can dramatically increase our blood sugar levels.

6. Eat smaller meals frequently

When we consume food, it is converted into glucose for our body to digest. Consuming large portions of food can cause a sudden spike in our blood sugar.

7. Increase fibre intake

Eating fibre-rich foods can also help manage glucose in the body. You can procure healthy fibre from whole grains, seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Some studies have shown, that increasing daily consumption of fibre by 10% can lower gestational diabetes risks by about 26%.

8. Try milk-free tea & coffee

Packed ‘juices' and milk-based beverages are not ideal for managing blood sugar levels. If you are craving beverages, you are encouraged to consume green tea, black tea, and black coffee. Plant-based alternatives for milk products are encouraged if you want to reduce your risk of gestational diabetes.

In conclusion, proper routine and lifestyle can help you improve your health. A healthy body and lifestyle can significantly reduce your risks of complications during your pregnancy and birth. Along with gestational diabetes, many diseases can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.