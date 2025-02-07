Dermatologist Shares "ABCDE Mole Rule" To Determine Skin Cancer

Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. This global initiative raises awareness about cancer, its symptoms, early detection, treatment and prevention. The day also honours cancer survivors and remembers those who have lost their lives due to the ailment. Among the various forms of cancer, skin cancer is the most common and yet preventable if detected at early stages. Skin cancer develops when skin cells grow abnormally out of control forming malignant tumors. People with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. But do you know that moles in your body can also determine whether you have skin cancer? Cosmetic dermatologist Kiran Sethi has shed light on the matter.

Kiran Sethi has dropped a video on Instagram highlighting why it is important to pay attention to moles. In the clip, she says, “Moles are not to be ignored. You may have been born with them or may find that they grow as you get older but perhaps you never pay attention to that. The reality is that moles need to be checked. There are 5 signs that you can check to make sure that your moles are just fine.”

“Skin cancer is one of the most common yet preventable cancers. Early detection can save lives, and it starts with knowing what to look for! Here's how you can stay proactive,” she captions. The dermatologist recommends viewers follow the ABCDE Rule.

The ABCDE test can be followed by understanding this

Asymmetry

One half of the mole looks different from the other.

Border

Irregular, jagged, or blurred edges. Take note of whether your mole border is changing.

Colour

Uneven shades of brown, black, red, or even white. As per Kiran Sethi, if you find “more colour coming into your mole that is a dangerous sign”

Diameter

Moles larger than a pencil eraser, growing over time or growing fast can be concerning

Elevation

Check for raised surface, increasing thickness, or sudden changes

On a concluding note, Kiran Sethi urges viewers to self-check their moles every month or visit a doctor every 6 months to get their moles checked.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.