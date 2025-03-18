Dehydrated After Drinking Coffee? Nutritionist Shares Easy Hack To Maintain Optimal Hydration

For many of us, coffee is more than just a drink. It is a daily ritual that provides warmth and energy to kickstart the day. While the rich aroma and bold flavours offer a gentle boost, helping us shake off the remnants of sleep, excessive consumption can lead to dehydration. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares her secret to enjoying coffee without worrying about dehydration.

She says, "Coffee is dehydrating. Coffee is a diuretic, but you love your coffee just like me. Stop scrolling, and I'll show you a simple hack on how you can enjoy this guilt-free. Let's understand the science. First, we do know that coffee increases the loss of sodium and chloride that is lost in your urine. One cup of coffee, 400 to 450 milligrams, two cups of coffee, about 600 milligrams. Extra loss of sodium from your urine. Not only that, caffeine also increases the loss of sodium from sweat by 15 percent and sadly, prevents the reabsorption of sodium by 30 percent. So it's a given that this leeches out electrolytes from our body."

"But the hack can be simple. A glass of water with a little pinch of salt taken about 30 minutes before you drink your coffee so that your body gets hydrated before the dehydration. Therefore, stay hydrated, stay energised, and keep the love alive," Pooja Makhija adds.

Pooja also shares additional ways to prevent dehydration. In the caption, she writes, "Watch your overall consumption of coffee. Limit to 2-3 max cups per day. Coffee never on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Ensure optimal hydration throughout the day. This simple habit helps maintain fluid balance, allowing you to savour your favourite brew without concerns."

The salt hack can be used with any mineral-rich version such as pink, rock or Celtic salt.

