Decaf Coffee: Is it Worth The Hype?

Coffee is a beloved beverage that contains caffeine. Many enjoy drinking coffee, especially during morning hours, for a quick energy boost. However, some are concerned about their caffeine intake and want to limit it for various reasons. This is why decaf coffee has become a popular choice these days. For the unversed, decaf is short for decaffeinated coffee. It is prepared with coffee beans that have had more than 97% of their caffeine removed.

Although caffeine is generally safe when consumed in moderation. High doses of caffeine may have some side effects including sleeplessness, anxiety, digestive issues, addiction, high blood pressure, rapid heart rate and much more. As it is hard to say no to a cup of coffee, many have already switched to decaf. But is it as healthy as regular coffee? Read on to find out.

Should you switch to decaf coffee?

First, let's discuss regular coffee...

Contrary to popular belief, coffee is mostly good for you. Caffeine, the main element of coffee can offer many amazing health benefits when consumed in right quantities. Some of these include:

Coffee is rich in antioxidants

It can boost metabolism and help you burn fat

Coffee can improve mood and reduce the odds of depression

Coffee also helps improve exercise performance

Regular coffee consumption can also reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes

Coffee supports your liver health

Drinking coffee boosts heart health and increases longevity

Coffee drinkers are also at a lower risk of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and overall cognitive decline

You are less likely to feel fatigued after drinking coffee

Why decaf?

Most individuals consume too many cups of coffee in a day, which can contribute to the many health issues associated with excessive caffeine consumption. Many people are also sensitive to caffeine. In such situations, decaf comes to their rescue. It is also suitable for those with blood pressure issues.

Decaf coffee helps people enjoy their favourite beverage without overloading their bodies with caffeine. It is also a great option for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers who can have caffeine but no more than 200 mg per day.

Decaf vs. regular coffee: Which one is healthier?

Like regular coffee, decaffeinated can improve your mood and increase alertness. It is also beneficial to your liver.

Decaf coffee is also one of the best sources of antioxidants which can help reduce oxidative stress.

It may also help reduce the risk of diseases including type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

However, there is very limited data that specifically underlines the benefits of decaf.

Is decaf healthier than regular coffee?

Coffee, both regular and decaf, is loaded with antioxidants. Decaffeinated coffee offers nearly all the health advantages of regular coffee without the associated side effects.

Is decaf caffeine-free?

No! Decaf coffee is not completely caffeine-free. However, the amount of caffeine is usually very small and may vary. The decaffeination process removes about 97% of the caffeine from the coffee beans.

So, if you have a condition that requires you to steer clear of caffeine, talk to your doctor before trying decaf.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.