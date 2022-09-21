Dairy Products: Best And Worst Times To Consume Dairy Products

Dairy Products: Yogurt should be consumed earlier in the day to avoid sickness and improve digestion

Milk and dairy products are regarded as foods that are high in nutrients. However, there is conflicting scientific information regarding whether dairy is beneficial or harmful, and these statements might cause confusion. This confusion can be curbed through the right research.

You might ask whether you should continue eating dairy given that more than 50% of people worldwide report having trouble digesting it. Even for people that don't have trouble digesting dairy products, it is important to understand when to and not to consume these foods. In this article, we discuss the best and worst times to consume dairy products.

Here are the best and worst times to consume dairy products:

1. Milk

Milk is one of the most commonly consumed dairy products. Cow's milk should be consumed in the evening, according to Ayurvedic medicine, an alternative healthcare system with origins in India. Milk is not recommended as a morning beverage according to the Ayurvedic school of thinking because it is heavy to digest and induces slumber. However, avoid consuming full-fat milk before bed.

2. Cheese

The nutrients calcium and vitamin B-12 are abundant in cheese. It's healthy to eat cheesy foods first thing in the morning. Eating it at night, however, can result in indigestion and weight gain. Eating cheese later in the day or in high quantities can lead to bloating. It may also further affect your bowel movements and lead to diarrhoea. Excess cheese consumption can also lead to dehydration which further worsens our health.

3. Butter

Consuming fatty foods should be avoided completely when going to bed. Foods such as butter, full-fat milk, cheese, ice cream, oils, and so on are all abundant in fat. Although butter is considered one of the less healthy dairy products, it does have a variety of nutrients. However, it is ideal to consume it during the first half of the day.

4. Yogurt

The beneficial bacteria found in curd are excellent for digestion. It is healthy for your bones and teeth. But just like with most foods, there are some guidelines you must abide by when eating curd. One of the most frequently repeated regulations is to refrain from eating it after dark. According to Ayurveda, consuming curd at night can increase one's chances of catching a cold and cough.

5. Paneer

Technically paneer is a type of cheese. However, unlike most cheese, paneer does not need to be aged for a certain period before it can be consumed. Fresh cheeses like paneer don't lose as much lactose over time as aged cheese does. This makes fresh paneer more difficult to digest than normal cheese. Paneer can result in bloating, gas, diarrhoea, and stomach pain even if you have a delicate or weak digestive system. It is ideal to consume paneer early on during the day.

In conclusion, like most foods, there are certain times at which the same dairy product can be beneficial while it might be unhealthy at other times of the day. Make sure to also consume them in moderation even when consumed at the right times.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.