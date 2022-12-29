Covid-19: With The Cases Rising Again, Here's What You Should Do To Stay Safe

Coronavirus: Getting vaccines and boosters against covid-19 is extremely crucial

Covid-19 cases have seen a significant rise globally in the last few weeks. This has led many of us to be worried and confused. While this festive season is all about celebrating with friends and family, a lack of proper protection against Coronavirus might be troublesome. While many schools and offices have resorted to working from home. Some still might be suggesting people should leave their homes. This rise may be due to weather changes as the cold weather is notorious for giving rise to flu and other pathogens that might make us sick.

Navigating what should be done next is essential to controlling and reducing the level of exposure the virus might cause. Hence, preventive measures are encouraged. If you are having trouble understanding how you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe, continue reading to find out.

Covid-19: Follow these preventive measures

1. Stay on track with vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccine aids in the body's development of defences against the virus. Even though the virus that causes Covid-19 can occasionally infect vaccinated individuals, keeping up to date on Covid-19 vaccinations dramatically reduces the risk of developing severe illness, requiring hospitalisation, or passing away from Covid-19. Individuals who are eligible should obtain a booster shot and continue to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, especially those with compromised immune systems.

2. Wear a mask

Surgical masks can reduce the transmission of the virus by filtering part of the air people breathe in and preventing some of the particles they exhale. In densely populated and poorly ventilated places, they are particularly crucial. Before putting on the mask, make sure your hands are clean. Next, make sure the mask fits properly over your nose, mouth, and chin. Your nose is an easy entry point for the virus when the mask isn't covering it.

3. Don't touch your face

The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose and mouth. Hence, it is important to avoid any contact that is not sanitised. Your hands can acquire viruses from the various places they touch. Hands that have been exposed to the virus can then spread it to your mouth, nose, or eyes. The virus can then infect you from there.

4. Wash hands regularly

Having clean hands can help stop the transmission of viruses. Use an alcohol-based hand rub to frequently and thoroughly clean the hands for at least 20 seconds, or rinse them with water and soap. This gets rid of viruses and bacteria. Winter and fall also saw an increase in colds. Wrap your mouth and nose with a tissue or your bent elbow when you need to cough or sneeze. After that, immediately place the used tissue in a closed container and wash your hands.

5. Avoid big gatherings

Avoiding big gatherings can be hard around the festive season but is extremely important. As you may know, being surrounded by a big group of people can increase your risk of contracting coronavirus. It may be worse if you are surrounded by people in a poorly ventilated space. Whereas open spaces are relatively safer.

Follow these tips strictly to ensure you and your loved ones stay safe and the spread of cases can be minimised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.