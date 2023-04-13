Covid-19 In India: This Is The New Symptom Of The XBB.1.16 Variant; Here Other Symptoms

XBB.1.16 leads to cough, cold and abdominal discomfort

India is witnessing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. The country has logged 10,158 fresh Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is 30% more than yesterday's. According to the Healthy Ministry data, there are currently 44,998 active cases in the country. It is believed that the Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.16 is driving the latest surge in the country. Cold, cough and fever are a few common issues faced by many these days. Many are infected with Covid-19 while others are dealing with the flu. Covid cases are on a rise, however, the rate of hospitalization remains low and is expected to remain low.

What is the new symptom of the XBB.1.16 variant?

Dr. Vipin Vashishtha, a paediatrician and former head of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Immunization has stated a new symptom that many patients have reported. In a tweet, he mentioned that itchy eyes, conjunctivitis, and pink eye (without pus) are some of the symptoms that were not seen in the previous Covid waves.

Here's what you should know about the XBB.1.16 variant:

1. The XBB.1.16 variant leads to the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Fatigue

Abdominal discomfort

Cough

Headaches

Muscle pain

2. The variant can affect vaccinated individuals as well

3. XBB.1.16 variant is highly infectious and does not lead to any severe complications

4. People with pre-existing health conditions should be very careful and follow extra precautions

5. This variant was first discovered in January

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.