India Logs Over 1,800 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours; Here's What You Should Do To Stay Safe

Amid weather change and H2N3 spread, Covid-19 cases are also on rise in India. A total of 1,890 new Covid cases have been logged on Sunday in India, which is the highest in the last 149 days. According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,433 active cases in the country. Delhi and Mumbai are the biggest contributors to the daily tally. As the cases are on a rise again, it has now become crucial to follow all necessary precautions to control the spread. Adapting these precautions on time can help reduce the level of exposure that the virus might cause. To help you and your loved ones stay safe, here are a few tips that might help.

1. Keep vaccination up-to-date

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 can help your body fight the virus. Vaccinated individuals are also less likely to develop severe complications due to the virus. If you are still not vaccinated with a booster dose, get one immediately.

2. Do not skip the mask

Face masks have become a necessity since the beginning of the pandemic. But with a drop in cases over the past few months, many stopped wearing one. Now, it is time to wear those masks again. Wearing a mask will also help you prevent H2N3 influenza.

3. Hand hygiene

Infected particles can easily transfer from your hands to your eyes or nose. Washing hands with soap and water regularly can help prevent the transfer of infection. You can also use hand sanitizer.

4. Avoid gatherings

Gatherings and crowded places can easily spread the virus. As festivities are going on, there is a high possibility for you to be at a gathering. Therefore, it is best to avoid these gatherings to keep yourself safe.

Also, when outside follow social distancing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.