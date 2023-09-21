Collagen Or Biotin? Doctor Explains Which Is Better For Our Skin & Hair

Both collagen and biotin are important for skin and hair health

Collagen is a protein that provides structure to your skin, bones, tendons, and ligaments. It helps maintain the elasticity and firmness of your skin. Biotin, on the other hand, is a B-vitamin that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Both collagen and biotin are important for skin and hair health, but they serve different purposes. Collagen helps improve skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles, while biotin promotes hair growth and strengthens brittle nails. To help us better understand the difference between the two, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares her expertise.

It's difficult to say which one is better since they target different aspects of skin and hair health. However, many people opt to use both supplements together for maximum benefits. As always, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.