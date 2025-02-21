Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares 25 Effective Pilates Exercises With Just 5 Apparatus

Pilates is a series of exercises thoughtfully planned in order to target core strength and controlled breathing. These are immensely beneficial in improving flexibility, balance, and coordination of the body. It also gives relief from pain and stress and boosts mental well-being. But are you worried about how to perform the exercises during your home workout sessions? Worry not. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala dropped a video on her social media handles, showcasing 5 of her favourite Pilates apparatuses that can be used for exercising even in the comfort of your home. “Your at-home fitness upgrade starts here! 5 easy-to-use equipments + 25 effective workouts = the perfect routine,” read her side note with the clip on Instagram.

Here are Yasmin's favourite 5 pilates apparatuses alongside 25 exercises:

1. Overball

This apparatus improves core strength and flexibility through stretching and strengthening movements. It also reduces the risk of injury by strengthening muscle groups and restoring from existing injuries. Yasmin uses the overball during exercises like - Chest Lift, Dead Bug, Scissors with the ball under sacrum, Bridge with the ball between knees and making Figure 8 with contraction.

2. Magic circle

This apparatus, also known as the fitness ring, helps in the body's overall alignment by stretching and assisting body movements. The celebrity fitness instructor uses the magic circle during exercises such as Push-Ups, Single Leg Teasers, Footworks, Inner Thigh Squeezes and Halo exercises.

3. Theraband

This Pilates apparatus is best loved for building on increasing the already there resistance power in the body. Yasmin uses the theraband during exercises like - Rom/ Range of Motion, Plank To T, Tricep building, Seated Rows and Bird Dog exercises.

4. Theraloop

This apparatus is one of the majorly used equipments in low-impact exercises, making it the best option for home workouts. Besides improving posture, it helps in building mind-body connection and coordination in the body. The fitness freak, Yasmin uses the overball during exercises such as Clam Shell, Glute Bridges, Chest Presses, Side Stepping Squats and Anterior Rom In Standing positions.

5. Dumbbell

In addition to improving posture and building strength in the body, dumbbells develop coordination, agility, and balance, improve joint mobility and also helps with boosting with good sleep. The fitness coach uses the dumbbells during exercises like - Spiderman Climb to Rotations on each side, All 4's Butt Pluster, Standing Side Bends, Single Leg Dead Lift to arobesk, and Reverse Lunge with overhead press.

Check out the full exercise video with the pilates apparatus here:

She captioned the full workout video to train your whole body on YouTube, writing, “Want to take your home workouts to the next level? In this video, I'm sharing my 5 favorite Pilates apparatus that are perfect for at-home training, along with 25 powerful exercises you can do with them! Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these workouts will help you build strength, improve flexibility, and enhance mobility.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.