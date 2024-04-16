Caffeine During Pregnancy: Know How Much Is Safe

Caffeine consumption can exacerbate pregnancy-related issues like heartburn and frequent urination

Pregnancy is a very delicate phase for both the mother and the baby. Diet of the expectant mother plays a crucial role in the development of the baby. Pregnant women are recommended to consume a healthy, well-balanced diet for optimal growth of the baby. Along with a nutritious diet, women are also recommended to avoid certain foods that can have a negative impact on the fetus as well as the mother. Some of these include high mercury fishes, raw meat or fish, highly processed foods, unpasteurized dairy products, soft cheese and alcohol. Similarly, moms-to-be are advised to limit their caffeine consumption.

Caffeine during pregnancy: Know the side-effects

When you drink caffeine during pregnancy, it crosses the placenta into the amniotic fluid and your baby's bloodstream. As the baby's body still developing, it takes a much longer time to process the caffeine consumed. As it is a stimulant, it can raise your blood pressure and heart rate.

Caffeine consumption can also affect your as well as the baby's sleep pattern and contribute to insomnia. It can also exacerbate pregnancy issues like heartburn and frequent urination.

Too much caffeine consumption can also inhibit iron absorption in the body.

According to the World Health Organisation, a pregnant woman who consumes more than 300 mg of caffeine per day should lower their daily caffeine intake to reduce the risk of pregnancy loss and low birth weight.

"While concerns have been raised about the potential impact of caffeine on fertility and pregnancy complications, such as miscarriage or fetal anomalies, the evidence remains inconclusive, particularly for caffeine doses below 300 mg per day. Thus, moderate consumption is generally considered safe during pregnancy," says Dr. Astha Dayal, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Avoid too much consumption of caffeinated drinks during pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

How much is safe?

It can often become hard to resist your daily cup of coffee even when pregnant. Therefore, pregnant women are advised to consume caffeine in moderation. According to studies, pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake to less than 200 mg per day.

"During pregnancy, it's generally recommended that caffeine intake remains below 200 mg per day, which equates to roughly 2 cups of tea or a single cup of coffee. However, the consideration doesn't end there. Caffeine isn't solely limited to coffee and tea. It's also present in numerous other food items and beverages. These include chocolate, green tea, cocoa products, soft drinks and energy drinks. Furthermore, caffeine hides in medications such as those for colds, headaches, and weight loss," Dr. Dayal explained.

The expert further advises to check food labels for precise details regarding caffeine content.

(Dr. Astha Dayal, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.