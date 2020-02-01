Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 69,000 Crore For Health Sector; More Hospitals For Ayushman Bharat Scheme

FM Nirmala Sitaraman announced Rs 69,000 crore allocations to the health sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget for the year 2020-2021. She announced Rs 69,000 crore allocations to the health sector inclusive of Rs 6,400 crore for Jan Arogya Yojana. "We have a holistic vision of healthcare that translates into wellness for citizens," she said. The finance minister highlighted the need for expansion of the various movements and schemes launched by the government in the last financial year. She explained, "Mission Indra Dhushan has been expanded to cover 12 such diseases including 5 new vaccines. Fit India movement is a vital part of fight against non-communicable diseases coming out of lifestyle issues. A focused safe water Jal Jeevan mission and comprehensives sanitation programme Swachh Bharat Mission have been launched to support the heath vision that will reduce the disease burden on the poor."

Budget 2020: Here are some health related key points

1. More hospitals for Ayushman Bharat scheme

Hospitals to be set up in PPP (public-private partnership) mode for better treatment under Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) scheme. More hospitals will be empanelled in the tier-1 and tier-2 for poor people.

"Presently under PM Jan Arogya Yojana there are more than 20,000 empanelled hospitals which help in Ayushman Bharat. We need more such hospitals to be empanelled. It is therefore proposed to set up a viability gap funding window for setting up hospitals in PPP more in the first phase, those aspirational districts (112) will be covered. Out of these 112 districts where there are no Ayshman empanelled hospitals will be given priority.

This will also provide large scale employment opportunity to youth, stated finance minister", she spelled out.

2. TB harega desh jitega

"TB harega, desh jitega (tuberculosis will lose, the country will win)," Ms Sitharaman said. This campaign has been Launched. Finance Minister proposed to strengthen this campaign to realise the commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025.

3. Expansion of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana

FM Sitharaman declared expansion of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana to all the districtes offering 2000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024.

4. Proceeds from Taxes on medical devices to be used to build health infrastructure

She also announced that proceeds from Taxes on medical devices would be used to support this vital health infrastructure. "Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health authorities can target diseases with appropriate designed", she said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.