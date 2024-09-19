Benefits Of Consuming Lassi During Rainy Season

By consuming lassi during the rainy season, you can enjoy a range of health benefits

Lassi is a traditional Indian drink made from yogurt, water, and sometimes spices, fruits, or sugar. It is rich in probiotics, calcium, proteins, and essential nutrients, making it highly beneficial for health. During the rainy season, when the body is more prone to digestive issues and infections, lassi can be particularly helpful. Its probiotic content supports gut health and boosts immunity, while its hydrating and cooling properties help combat humidity and prevent dehydration. In this article, we share a detailed list of benefits you can achieve from consuming lassi during the monsoon season.

Here's how lassi can boost your health in the monsoon season

1. Boosts immunity

Lassi is packed with probiotics, the beneficial bacteria that help strengthen the gut and immune system. During the rainy season, the body is more susceptible to infections due to fluctuating weather conditions. The probiotics in lassi boost the body's defence mechanism, helping to ward off common monsoon illnesses like colds, flu, and stomach infections by maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora.

2. Aids digestion

Monsoon can disrupt digestion due to increased humidity and changes in eating habits. Lassi, being rich in probiotics, promotes the growth of good bacteria in the digestive tract. It helps improve bowel movements and prevents issues like indigestion, bloating, and constipation, which are common during the rainy season. Regular consumption of lassi can keep the digestive system running smoothly.

3. Hydrates the body

The humid weather during the rainy season can cause dehydration, even though one might not feel as thirsty as in summer. Lassi is an excellent source of hydration as it contains water, electrolytes, and beneficial nutrients. It replenishes lost fluids and helps maintain the body's water balance, which is essential to prevent fatigue and weakness during the monsoon.

4. Cooling effect

Despite the cooler temperatures, the humidity during the rainy season can make one feel sticky and uncomfortable. Lassi has a natural cooling effect on the body, helping to reduce internal heat. This soothing drink can help you stay cool and refreshed even in the muggy weather, making it an ideal beverage for the monsoon.

5. Prevents stomach infections

The rainy season often brings with it a higher risk of food and water contamination, leading to stomach infections. Lassi, with its probiotic properties, helps combat harmful bacteria in the gut. The good bacteria in lassi can prevent the growth of pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses, offering a protective shield to your digestive system during monsoon.

6. Rich in nutrients

Lassi is a nutrient-dense drink containing proteins, calcium, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients are especially important during the rainy season when the body's resistance may be lowered. The calcium in lassi strengthens bones, while proteins support muscle health and repair. This makes it a wholesome drink to ensure your nutritional needs are met.

7. Promotes skin health

The monsoon season can lead to various skin issues due to excess humidity, such as acne and fungal infections. Lassi's probiotics support a healthy gut, which is directly linked to better skin health. A balanced gut helps reduce skin inflammation and can promote clearer, healthier skin. Additionally, lassi's cooling properties help calm the skin from within.

By consuming lassi during the rainy season, you can enjoy a range of health benefits, from improved digestion to enhanced immunity, while staying hydrated and refreshed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.