Battling Weight Gain And Pain In Your 40s? Try Nutritionist's Tips For Relief

In their late 30s and early 40s, many women start experiencing aches, pains and stubborn weight gain. Wondering why? According to Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's latest Instagram post, these issues often stem from hormonal imbalances – especially estrogen dominance. Now, the real question is: how can you balance your hormones and ease these discomforts? Don't worry! Anjali suggests that simple dietary changes can help reduce pain and inflammation.

Here are some of her top nutrition tips:

1. Drink cabbage juice to support estrogen metabolism.

2. Add flaxseeds for fibre and hormone balance.

3. Eat magnesium-rich foods to ease pain and inflammation.

4. Avoid processed snacks, dairy, and red meat to reduce bloating and discomfort.

“The right nutrition can make all the difference!” Anjali Mukerjee writes in her caption.

Anjali Mukerjee frequently shares posts to spread awareness about health and nutrition. A few days ago, she shared some key mistakes that might be hindering your weight loss journey, even if you're eating healthy.

Here's a quick rundown of the points she highlighted:

1. Watch your portion size and calorie intake

Even healthy foods like almond flour and ghee are calorie-dense. If you are eating large portions, they might be sabotaging your efforts.

2. Overeating healthy foods

Things like nuts, avocado, walnuts, dates, raisins and dark chocolate are great, but overdoing them can affect your weight loss. Moderation is key.

3. Evaluate your hormone health

Issues like sluggish thyroid (even without showing up in blood tests) can slow down your metabolism and hinder weight loss.

4. Chronic stress

Stress boosts cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Managing stress is crucial for more effective weight loss.

5. Managing gut health

A healthy gut is essential for weight loss. The right balance of microbes can make a big difference. If nothing else works, she suggests trying intermittent fasting.

Follow Anjali Mukerjee's advice and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.