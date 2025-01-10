Atopic Dermatitis: 7 Tips To Manage Eczema Flare-Ups This Winter

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema is a chronic inflammatory condition which causes dry, scaly, and itchy rashes on the skin. Atopic dermatitis is more common in children. Dry skin, severe itching, swelling and inflammation, (red, brown or grey) rash, small bumps and cracked skin are a few symptoms of atopic dermatitis. These symptoms can vary from person to person. People with eczema usually experience flare-ups during the winter season. During these periods, symptoms become worse and reappear. However, a few simple modifications can help you cope with eczema flare-ups during the winter season.

Tips to manage eczema flare-ups this winter

1. Install a humidifier

The air becomes drier in winter. Room heaters or OFRs significantly reduce humidity indoors. Consider using a humidifier to add moisture back into the air. You can also place a bowl of water near radiators to offset the drying effect.

2. Skip hot baths

Hot water can remove skin's natural oil and cause dry skin. People with eczema should use lukewarm water for bathing. It is also essential to follow a post-bathing routine to lock your skin's moisture.

3. Apply thick moisturiser

It is crucial to moisturise your skin in winter, especially for those with eczema. It can help your skin barrier function better. Apply a thick moisturiser, not lotion, atleast twice a day.

4. Stay well-hydrated

Your water intake significantly falls in winter. This can make your skin dry and invite several other other issues. Drink enough water throughout the day to hydrate your skin.

5. Avoid rapid changes in temperatures

Sudden changes in temperature can make your skin dry and itchy. You can reduce eczema flare-ups by avoiding abrupt changes in temperature.

6. Get some vitamin D

Vitamin D supplementation can help reduce eczema symptoms. Vitamin D can also help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, boost bone health and improve mental health.

7. Use prescribed medicines

Your doctor must have prescribed creams, ointments or medication. Keep them handy in winter season to prevent flare-ups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.