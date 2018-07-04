Aspirins May Reduce Alzheimer's Symptoms, Says Study; All About Aspirin Use And Alzheimer's You Need To Know

New study has shown that aspirin use may reduce Alzheimer's symptoms

Aspirins are medicines which people generally use for treating pain, inflammation or fever. People who experience frequent headaches resort to aspirins for temporary relief. However, these aspirins may also help in reducing the pathology of Alzheimer's disease and protecting memory, reveals a new study. The findings of the study have shown that common medications which are sold over-the-counter, can decrease amyloid plaque pathology in mice. Amyloid plaque is a major sign of Alzheimer's disease. These medications were found to stimulate lysosomes - the animal component which helps in clearing cellular debris. This study has identified a possible new role for one of the most common and widely used over-the-counter medications. It also adds to another useful and potential benefit to the use of aspirins - which include pain relief and treatment for cardiovascular diseases. As part of the study, which was published in Journal of Neuroscience, researchers gave aspirins orally to genetically modified mice with Alzheimers. The amount of amyloid plaque was then evaluated in parts of the brain which were most affected by Alzhemier's disease.

New study has found that aspirin may help in reducing Alzheimer's disease symptoms

The results of the study show that aspirins augmented the protein which is considered to be a master regulator of waste removal, decreased amyloid plaque pathology in the mice and stimulated lysosomes. Kalipada Pahan from Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush Medical College, has been reported by IANS as saying that understanding the mechanism of clearing up of plaque is important for developing effective drugs which can prevent progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Nonetheless, the potential of aspirins has been questioned by experts, since drugs that reduce amyloid plaques have been failed in numerous human trials done recently. These failures maybe the result of difference between Alzheimer affected mice and human pathology. They results could also be because of poor translation of benefits into humans.

Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is a kind of dementia which causes problems with thinking, memory and behavior. Symptoms of Alzheimer's usually develop slowly and get worse over time. Over time, they become severe enough to interfere with day-to-day tasks of an individual. Alzheimer's is known to be the most common cause of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases around the world.

Alzheimer's disease risk is common among people above the age of 65

The condition is not a normal part of aging. A majority of people with Alzheimer's are above the age of 65 or older. The condition worsens over time and is known to be a progressive disease. Alzheimer's begins with memory loss and progresses with the affected person being unable to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's. However, treatments for symptoms are available and the research for dealing with Alzheimer's is continuous. These treatments help in slowing the progression of the condition and improve quality of life of the patient.

Uses of aspirins

Aspirins are commonly used to reduce fever and relieve mild to moderate pain conditions such as common cold, headaches, toothaches and muscle aches. At times, aspirins are also consumed in order to reduce swelling and pain in case of arthritis. Aspirins are basically nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and a salicylate. They work by blocking certain natural substance in the body to reduce pain and swelling. Low dose aspirins are given to prevent blood clots.

Aspirins help in pain relief

Tips to keep in mind for aspirin use

While using aspirins for self-treatment, make sure that you follow the directions given on the product package. In case of any queries, ask your doctor or your pharmacist.

Ideally you should take the medicine with a glass full of water. Avoid lying down for at least 10 minutes after taking an aspirin. You can also take the medicine with food or milk in case you have an upset stomach while taking the medicine. Avoid crushing or chewing the whole tablet as it can further trigger an upset stomach.

Extended release tablets must not be crushed or chewed either. This can release all of the medicine at once, thus increasing the risk of its side effects. You must swallow the medicine with water.

There is a need for more concrete research about aspirins being helpful for Alzheimer's but the current study is definitely a positive sign.

