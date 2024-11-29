Fact Check: Can Eating 15 Almonds Provide The Same Benefits As Aspirin?

Almonds would not provide the therapeutic dose needed to alleviate pain in the way that aspirin does.

Quick Take

An Instagram post claims that eating 15 almonds can alleviate headaches similarly to a standard aspirin. We couldn't find any study about 15 almonds. We fact checked and found the claim to be False.

The Claim

An Instagram post by the name health.wealth5 posted an image that says "some studies show eating 15 almonds is equivalent to 1 aspirin for headaches."

Fact Check

Does eating 15 almonds have the same effect as aspirin?

No, almonds cannot relieve pain in the same way that aspirin does.

Aspirin is a medically validated pain reliever that contains acetylsalicylic acid. This compound specifically targets pain, inflammation, and fever by inhibiting enzymes involved in the production of prostaglandins-substances that promote pain and inflammation in the body. A typical dose of aspirin is designed to provide effective pain relief for a variety of conditions, including headaches, joint pain, and muscle aches. Aspirin works quickly and reliably due to its active ingredients, making it a well-established treatment for pain.

Almonds, on the other hand, contain only trace amounts of salicin, a compound that can be converted into salicylic acid in the body. However, the amount of salicin in almonds is so small that it has no meaningful effect on pain relief. Even if you consumed large quantities of almonds, it would not provide the therapeutic dose needed to alleviate pain in the way that aspirin does.

Dr. Saurabh Gaba, Associate Consultant in Internal Medicine at Paras Hospitals, Panchkula, states, "The idea that 15 almonds can substitute aspirin for treating certain health conditions is a misconception. While almonds are healthy, there is no scientific evidence to support their effectiveness in relieving headaches or specifically migraines."

Dr. Sujata Chakravarti, Consultant in General Medicine at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, explains, "Almonds are nutritious due to their high protein and fat content, and they also provide small amounts of Iron, Calcium, Phosphorus, Vitamin A, B Complex, and Vitamin E. However, none of these nutrients can cure or relieve headaches."

How does aspirin work?

Aspirin works primarily by blocking specific enzymes in the body that play a central role in producing pain, inflammation, and fever. These enzymes are called cyclooxygenases, or COX enzymes (mainly COX-1 and COX-2). When the body experiences an injury or infection, COX enzymes help produce chemicals called prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are responsible for causing inflammation, swelling, and pain as part of the body's response to damage or illness.

Here's How Aspirin Works Step by Step:

1) Blocking COX Enzymes: When you take aspirin, it stops COX enzymes from working temporarily. Without active COX enzymes, fewer prostaglandins are produced. This reduction in prostaglandins leads to a decrease in inflammation, pain, and fever.

2) Pain Relief and Anti-Inflammatory Effects: By reducing prostaglandins, aspirin lowers the sensation of pain and swelling in affected areas. This is why it's often used to relieve headaches, muscle pain, and joint pain.

3) Fever Reduction: Aspirin also helps lower fever by influencing the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates body temperature. Lowering prostaglandins in the hypothalamus tells the body to release heat, which can reduce fever.

4) Blood Thinning: Aspirin has a unique effect on blood platelets, the cells responsible for forming clots. By blocking COX-1, aspirin prevents platelets from clumping together as easily, which reduces the risk of clots forming in blood vessels. This 'blood-thinning' effect makes aspirin valuable in reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially in low-dose, daily usage.

Are there other benefits to eating almonds?

Yes. Almonds are considered a "superfood" for good reason-they're rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, fibre, and protein. These nutrients offer a variety of health benefits. For example, magnesium can help support muscle and nerve function, while vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage. Including almonds in your diet may contribute to overall health improvements, such as better brain function, heart health, and even blood sugar regulation.

Interestingly, magnesium, which is present in almonds, has been linked to a reduction in migraine frequency for some people who suffer from chronic migraines. However, this effect is gradual and does not provide immediate relief like aspirin. Magnesium's benefits are associated more with prevention than with curing a headache once it begins. A 2015 study has mentioned that eating almonds can help people with headaches but we could not find any proof in the paper about its mechanism. So, while a diet including almonds may offer long-term health benefits, eating them during a headache won't provide the immediate pain relief one might need.

Is aspirin more effective for headache relief?

Yes, to a certain extent. Dr Sudhir Kumar, Prof & HOD, Neurology Dept, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, "Aspirin is one of the various options for treating headaches. It is quite effective too. Other commonly used analgesics such as paracetamol and naproxen are also effective in providing quick pain relief in people suffering from headaches. It is important to note that pain-relief medications are recommended for those who suffer from infrequent headaches (lesser than three times in a month). Those who suffer from frequent headaches should be started on prophylactic medications to reduce the frequency, severity and duration of headache episodes."

What to do if your headache is more frequent?

If your headaches are becoming more frequent, here's what you can do:

1) See a Doctor: Frequent headaches may require a medical evaluation to rule out underlying conditions, such as migraines, or other neurological issues.

2) Lifestyle Changes: Ensure you're getting enough sleep, managing stress, staying hydrated, and eating a balanced diet. Avoid common triggers like certain foods or excessive caffeine.

3) Limit Pain Medications: Avoid overusing over-the-counter pain relievers, as this can lead to rebound headaches.

4) Red Flags: Seek immediate help if you experience sudden severe headaches, vision changes, numbness, confusion, or other unusual symptoms.

Frequent headaches should be evaluated by a healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment.

(This story was originally published by The Healthy Indian Project, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)