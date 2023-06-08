Are You Allergic To Certain Foods? Watch Out For These Signs Of Food Allergy

Certain foods can irritate the digestive system and cause inflammation and pain

A food allergy is an immune system disorder where the body identifies certain food proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction upon ingesting that food. It's a common condition and its severity can range from mild symptoms to a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis.

When a person with a food allergy eats a particular food, the immune system mistakes the harmless food proteins for a harmful substance and produces antibodies called immunoglobulin E or IgE. Read on as we share some of the common signs of food allergies.

10 Signs you're having an allergic reaction to certain food:

1. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

This can be a sign of a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. When certain foods are ingested, the airways can become constricted, making it difficult to breathe. Other symptoms of anaphylaxis may include rapid pulse, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

2. Hives, rashes, or itching

This is a common symptom of food allergy and usually occurs shortly after ingestion. The body releases the histamine in response to the allergen, causing the skin to become itchy, red and swollen.

3. Swelling of the face, lips or tongue

This could indicate an allergic reaction to food. If the tongue swells, it may obstruct the airways, leading to breathing difficulties. Immediate medical attention is necessary in such cases.

4. Abdominal pain, cramping or diarrhoea

These symptoms can indicate a food allergy or intolerance. Certain foods can irritate the digestive system and cause inflammation, leading to abdominal discomfort or diarrhoea.

5. Nausea or vomiting

Eating something that the body is allergic to can lead to nausea or vomiting. This is the body's way of trying to expel the allergen.

6. Wheezing or coughing

Wheezing and coughing are common symptoms of an asthma attack, which can be triggered by a food allergy. Some people may also develop asthma-like symptoms, even if they do not have a history of asthma.

7. Headaches or migraines

Some food allergies can trigger headaches or migraines. This is thought to be due to the release of histamine, which can cause inflammation and blood vessel dilation in the brain.

8. Fatigue or weakness

Eating something that the body is allergic to can cause fatigue or weakness due to the inflammatory response and the body's attempt to fight the allergen.

9. Difficulty swallowing or speaking

Swelling of the throat or tongue can cause difficulty with speaking or swallowing. This is a sign of a severe allergic reaction and requires immediate medical attention.

10. Anxiety or feeling of impending doom

Some people may experience anxiety or a feeling of impending doom before an allergic reaction. This can be a psychological response to the knowledge that an allergen has been ingested, or may be due to the release of adrenaline in response to the allergen.

In conclusion, food allergies can manifest in a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. People should be aware of the signs and symptoms of a food allergy and seek medical attention if they experience any of them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.