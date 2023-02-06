Almonds Health Benefits: Here Are 9 Reasons Why You Should Eat Almonds Daily

Almonds can help improve our overall health in a variety of ways

Nutrient powerhouses, almonds. You can eat almonds whole, in pieces, slices, or processed into almond butter or flour. Almond milk is another popular recipe made from almonds. This satisfyingly tasty nut deserves to be considered a superfood. Let's explore some science-backed benefits of consuming almonds regularly.

These 9 reasons are why you should eat almonds daily:

1. Can help reduce cholesterol

A study found that eating almonds increases the amount of vitamin E in your red blood cells and lowers your risk of developing high cholesterol. Increased blood levels of vitamin E produce antioxidants that stop your cells from clogging up with growing cholesterol. Thus, eating a few almonds each day can increase the amount of vitamin E in your blood and reduce your risk of getting cholesterol.

2. May aid weight loss

Almonds include larger amounts of protein and fibre and less carbohydrates than other foods, which helps you feel fuller for shorter periods of time. This aids in lowering the daily calorie intake as well. Almonds' ability to reduce hunger means that you can manage how much food you eat, which aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

3. Good for the heart

Eating almonds and other nuts together is excellent for your heart. Almond consumption is thought to balance and control blood sugar levels. This is because almonds contain magnesium, and it is recommended that you eat a handful of almonds every day. Almond consumption results in higher levels of antioxidants in the blood, which lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow to different parts of the body.

4. Protects the eyes

While almonds have a high source of vitamin E, which protects your eyes and stops unnatural changes to your lens, carrots are reputed to be very excellent for your eyes. Almond consumption will therefore preserve your eyes, but avoid overindulging as this might result in weight gain. Always remember to eat almonds in moderation.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants found in almonds are abundant and can help you stave off stress. Stress causes molecular damage, which in turn causes inflammatory disease, cancer, and ageing. Almond are rich in many antioxidants that are good for your skin. However, 84 grams of almonds a day can raise your body's antioxidant levels, defending you against ageing and a number of other disorders.

6. Improves skin health

You may have read that almonds make up a significant portion of the ingredients in the majority of skin care products because this nut has so many advantages for your skin. A flavonoid that is also present in broccoli and green tea can be detected in almonds. This ingredient gives your skin nourishment and has anti-aging benefits.

7. May prevent grey hair

Almond oil is incredibly useful for treating many types of hair issues, from hair loss to avoiding grey hair, you name it and almond oil can help. Dandruff and other hair issues can be treated with almond oil as well. The best thing about applying almond oil on your hair is how silky and shiny it makes it feel.

8. Good for the brain

Almonds become potassium-rich when they are combined with milk. This is one of the primary minerals that increases your body's electrolyte levels, giving your body greater energy. Almond milk consumption might strengthen your memory flow when there is an increase in electrolytes. Simply put, drinking almond milk improves your memory.

9. Helps cure anaemia

Red blood cells typically contribute to anaemia by delivering significantly less oxygen to the brain. Almonds can thus be used to prevent anaemia because they contain copper, iron, and vitamins that aid in the production of more haemoglobin.

Incorporate almonds in your diet to make sure you obtain their benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.