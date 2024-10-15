Alia Bhatt Talks About Her ADHD Diagnosis; Here Are Some Common Signs To Look Out For

"Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, 'we always knew'." says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about her struggle with being fully present in the moment as she navigates life with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). In an interview, the actress shared that she had been zoning out during conversations since childhood, though she wasn't aware of her condition at the time. “I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, 'we always knew'. This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know,” she revealed in a conversation with The Lallantop.

In an earlier interview in September, Alia had revealed her ADHD diagnosis. She shared that she doesn't spend more than 45 minutes in the makeup chair, stating, “It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast," she told Allure Magazine.

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can manifest in various ways, often affecting a person's focus, behaviour, and ability to stay organised. Read on as we share some common signs of ADHD.

Some signs that might indicate that you have ADHD:

1. Difficulty paying attention

Individuals with ADHD often struggle to focus on tasks, especially those that require sustained mental effort. They may find it hard to follow conversations or complete tasks, easily losing track of details.

2. Forgetfulness

People with ADHD may frequently forget important things, like appointments, deadlines, or daily tasks. They might also lose items like keys, wallets, or phones regularly.

3. Impulsivity

Acting without thinking is a hallmark of ADHD. This may manifest as interrupting others during conversations, making decisions without considering consequences, or difficulty waiting their turn.

4. Restlessness or fidgeting

Hyperactivity can lead to constant fidgeting, tapping, or the need to move. Adults with ADHD may feel a sense of inner restlessness and find it difficult to relax or sit still for extended periods.

5. Disorganisation

Difficulty organising tasks, belongings, or thoughts is common in individuals with ADHD. They may struggle with time management, often missing deadlines or procrastinating on important projects.

6. Difficulty completing tasks

People with ADHD may start multiple projects but rarely finish them. They often become easily distracted and jump from one activity to another without completing the first.

7. Poor listening skills

ADHD can make it hard to stay focused during conversations, leading to misunderstandings or missing crucial information. People with ADHD may seem as though they are not paying attention or actively listening.

8. Chronic procrastination

Many people with ADHD delay starting or finishing tasks, particularly ones that they find boring or challenging. They often wait until the last minute to begin, leading to stress and poor time management.

9. Easily distracted

Someone with ADHD may be easily sidetracked by minor stimuli like sounds, visual cues, or their own thoughts. This distraction can make it hard to concentrate on important tasks or conversations.

While these signs alone do not confirm ADHD, they may indicate the need for a formal evaluation. ADHD affects individuals differently, and professional diagnosis is essential for proper management and support.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.