9 Reasons Why You Should Consume Cardamom & How To Add It To Your Diet

Cardamom, also known as cardamon, is a spice made from the seeds of various plants belonging to the ginger family. It has a strong and unique flavour, combining citrusy, floral, and spicy notes. Cardamom is commonly used in both sweet and savoury dishes in various cuisines worldwide.

Cardamom is also believed to have several health benefits. It is known to contain antioxidants and essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium. However, it's important to note that these health benefits are not scientifically proven, and more research is needed. Continue reading as we discuss the many benefits of adding cardamom to your diet.

9 Benefits of consuming cardamom:

1. Improved digestion

Cardamom is known to stimulate the secretion of enzymes that aid digestion, alleviating common digestive issues like bloating, gas, and stomach cramps.

2. Fresh breath

Chewing on cardamom seeds helps freshen your breath naturally, neutralising bad odours and promoting oral health.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

The active compounds in cardamom possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms associated with conditions like arthritis and asthma.

4. Improved blood circulation

Cardamom is a natural blood thinner that promotes better blood flow and circulation. This can help prevent blood clots, reduce the risk of heart disease, and promote overall cardiovascular health.

5. Detoxification

Cardamom acts as a diuretic, promoting increased urine flow and aiding in the elimination of toxins from the body. This can help improve kidney function and overall detoxification.

6. Lower blood pressure

Regular consumption of cardamom has been shown to have a positive impact on blood pressure levels, potentially reducing the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases.

7. Antioxidant properties

Cardamom contains high levels of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. This can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and slow down the ageing process.

8. Mental well-being

Cardamom has been used in traditional medicine to help improve mental clarity and relieve stress. It is believed to have a calming effect on the mind and can help boost mood and reduce anxiety.

9. Antimicrobial activity

The essential oils in cardamom possess antimicrobial properties, helping to fight against harmful bacteria and viruses. This can help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.

It's important to note that while cardamom offers numerous potential benefits, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

To add cardamom to your diet, you can:

Use ground cardamom powder in baking. Add it as a flavouring agent in cakes, cookies, bread, or other baked goods. You can brew cardamom tea. Crush a few cardamom pods, boil them with water, and steep to make a flavourful tea. You can also add cardamon to savoury dishes. Add cardamom powder or crushed pods to curries, stews, rice dishes, or sauces for a unique taste. Add a pinch of cardamom to your coffee, hot chocolate, or smoothies for an aromatic addition and improve its health benefits.

Remember, even though it is healthy, cardamom has a strong flavour, so it's important to use it in moderation until you adjust to its taste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.