9 Best Gut-Healthy DIY Drinks To Try For Better Digestion In Monsoon

The humidity levels are persistent in monsoon making it an ideal season for many amphibians and insects to thrive. Unfortunately, this increases your risk of contracting diseases, allergies and infections through them. Another culprit for poor digestive health in monsoon is food poisoning due to bacteria and viruses contaminating your food and water. These infections and diseases can impact your digestive health by causing bloating, indigestion, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), acidity, gastroenteritis, etc. Taking precautionary steps such as improving your diet can help combat this issue. Certain drinks in particular can help boost your immunity and reduce the risk of these digestive issues. Read on to know more about how these drinks can be helpful.

DIY drinks you can try for better digestion this monsoon

1. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is seasonally available in monsoon making it a great choice. It is abundant in water content which helps promote digestion. Watermelons are also abundant in the antioxidant called lycopene. Lycopene has immunity-boosting properties that reduce the risk of monsoon infections.

2. Ginger tea

Similar to chai, ginger is easy to make. It beneficial is for people suffering from digestive issues during monsoon. Ginger helps stimulate the production of enzymes responsible for digestion and increases the production of gastric juices in the body.

3. Chaach

Chaach also known as spiced buttermilk is rich in healthy bacteria that support and promote better functioning of your gut. In addition to this, it restricts the growth of bad bacteria in the gut which might be a result of infections found in monsoon. It is also hydrating which further supports better digestion.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Turmeric water

Turmeric has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties which makes it an ideal addition to your monsoon diet as it can reduce the risk of infections and boost immunity. Turmeric is also rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties which can help overcome various digestive issues such as bloating and IBS.

5. Kombucha

Kombucha is a probiotic similar to chaach. Probiotics are foods that provide your gut with healthy bacteria and boost the gut microbiome. It also has immunity-boosting properties which makes you less susceptible to monsoon diseases.

6. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds are packed with fibre. Fibre supports the proper movement of food through your digestive tract. They are also a good source of vitamin C which helps improve your immunity. Consuming fennel tea or fennel-soaked water can protect you from monsoon infections.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Aam panna

Aam panna is a beverage made from raw mangoes and a mix of spices. These spices often include fennel, cumin, cardamom, black pepper, etc. which are known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial properties which help prevent and manage monsoon infections and diseases.

8. Coriander water

Similar to ginger, coriander helps stimulate the production of enzymes responsible for digestion. It also supports the management of monsoon gut-related issues such as abdominal pain, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

9. Peppermint tea

Peppermint provides many health benefits including being anti-bacterial. This can help reduce your risk of contracting monsoon infections. It also helps soothe your digestive tract by easing muscle contractions, abdominal pain, and gut spasms that might be caused due to monsoon diseases.

Make sure to consume these drinks in moderation and ensure you are not allergic to the ingredients mentioned above. Also, avoid foods that might be bad for your digestive system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.