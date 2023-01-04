7 Biotin-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet For Healthy Skin And Hair

Almonds are a good source of biotin

One of the vitamins in the B complex family is biotin, often known as vitamin B7. It is a crucial micronutrient for our body's healthy operation. When you consume enough biotin in your diet, your body can convert the protein, lipids, and carbohydrates you eat into glucose, which gives you energy.

A water-soluble vitamin, biotin is sometimes known as vitamin H. However, the body usually does not store it. So you must consume it frequently to maintain proper levels. Its main function is to assist in converting the food you ingest into energy. Additionally, your body requires it to generate keratin, a particular kind of protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails.

Our hair in particular needs special care during the winter months. The cold and dry weather can lead to dryness, breakage, dandruff and hairfall. Read on to find out which biotin-rich foods can be part of your winter diet and help maintain good health of your hair.

7 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair and skin:

1. Legumes

Peas, beans, and lentils are examples of legumes that are rich in protein, fibre, and a variety of minerals. Peanuts and soybeans are a couple of the category's richest sources of biotin. Typically, legumes are boiled and then added to stir-fries or baked meals, or used as a base for entrées, curries, and salads.

2. Mushrooms

Minerals like selenium and magnesium are also present in mushrooms along with antioxidants. Additionally, each cup of fresh button mushrooms contains 5.6 mcg of biotin. Salads, stir-fries, sandwiches, and hearty winter soups are all good places to try adding mushrooms.

3. Sweet potatoes

Vitamins, minerals, fibre, and carotenoid antioxidants are abundant in sweet potatoes. In terms of vegetable sources of biotin, they rank among the best. Until they are tender, sweet potatoes can be cooked on stove or baked. You can peel, boil, and mash them to serve as mashed potatoes or make into fries. Sweet potatoes also known as shakar gundi is a delicious winter food.

4. Egg yolks

B vitamins, protein, iron, and phosphorus are all abundant in eggs. Biotin is very abundant in the yolk. To lower your risk of salmonella contamination and enhance biotin absorption, you should always completely boil eggs. A protein called avidin is present in egg whites, and if consumed uncooked, it can prevent the absorption of the vitamin biotin.

5. Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon and other fatty fish, are highly regarded for their ability to alleviate inflammation in the body. Additionally, cooked salmon is a fantastic source of biotin, supplying 5 mcg per 3-ounce serving. Salmon is a great food for healthy skin and hair because it also includes healthy fats.

6. Seeds

Given their abundance in important vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, seeds are frequently referred to as superfoods. For instance, hemp seeds include a significant amount of fibre as well as minerals including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and copper. Additionally, they contain a lot of biotin.

7. Almonds

With 1.5 mcg per quarter cup, almonds are a strong source of biotin. Omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, which lower inflammation and enhance heart health, are also present in almonds. They also have vitamin E, another necessary mineral for healthy hair and skin. Almonds can be paired with another biotin-rich food, like oatmeal, to increase your daily intake of the vitamin. If you'd rather make a trail mix, combine almonds and peanuts, which each contain 0.8 mcg.

These foods will help keep your hair healthy and also help you stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.