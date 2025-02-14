6 Powerful Ways Omega-3 Fatty Acids Boost Your Heart Health

Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that boost your health in more ways than one. Some foods are naturally loaded with omega-3s including fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds. Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your mental health and may help prevent depression and anxiety. Consuming enough omega-3 can help improve eye health, ensure healthy pregnancy, reduce symptoms of ADHD, control inflammation and prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Omega-3 fatty acids are particularly beneficial to your heart health. Keep reading to understand how omega-3s help boost heart health.

Omega-3 fatty acids for heart health: Know the benefits

1. Lowering blood pressure

High blood pressure is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Omega-3s can help lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, controlling heart disease risk.

2. Reducing triglycerides

Omega-3s are known for their ability to lower triglyceride levels. High levels of triglycerides in the blood can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Preventing arrhythmias

Omega-3 fatty acids may help stabilize heart rhythms and reduce the likelihood of arrhythmias, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

4. Improving cholesterol levels

Omega-3s can raise good cholesterol levels while lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for heart disease. Omega-3s possess anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation throughout the body.

6. Preventing clot formation

Omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent the formation of clots that can lead to heart attack and stroke.

Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in maintaining overall health, particularly in supporting heart health. Regular consumption, combined with other healthy lifestyle choices, can significantly promote heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.