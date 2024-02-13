6 Heart Healthy Snacks For Better Heart Health

Popcorn may be a low-sodium snack and low-calorie snack perfect for people with heart problems

Snacking refers to the act of eating small, quick bites of food between regular meals. Whether snacking is healthy or not depends on the types of snacks consumed. Healthy snacking involves choosing nutritious, whole foods that provide essential nutrients while keeping portion sizes in check.

For heart patients, snacking can be a part of a heart-healthy diet if it consists of foods that support heart health. Healthy snacking can help manage heart conditions by providing nutrients that support the cardiovascular system and preventing overeating during subsequent meals.

Additionally, it can help stabilise blood sugar levels and manage weight, which are important factors in maintaining heart health. In this article, we share a list of heart-healthy snacks.

6 Heart-healthy snacks that can promote better heart health:

1. Berries

Nutrient-dense raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries are essential for heart health. Antioxidants like anthocyanins, which berries are especially high in, guard against oxidative stress and inflammation, two factors that can hasten the onset of heart disease. Consuming more anthocyanins may increase your risk of heart attacks and hypertension as well as coronary artery disease.

2. Walnuts

Fibre and micronutrients such as manganese, copper, and magnesium can be found in abundance in walnuts. According to research, eating a couple of servings of walnuts each day can help lower your risk of heart disease. Certain tree nut kinds, especially walnuts, have good evidence of preventing cardiovascular disease. Walnut supplements to diets may lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

3. Peanut butter & apple

This is a simple, delicious snack to prepare. A mixture of fatty acids found in peanuts may be good for cardiovascular health. As part of a balanced diet, peanuts also include plant sterols, which experts think may help lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad," cholesterol. There is a correlation between high LDL cholesterol and heart disease. Apples also contain plant sterols, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.

4. Roasted channa (chickpeas)

Chickpeas are abundant in fibre, potassium, iron, magnesium, selenium, and B vitamins. Furthermore, they only have 24 milligrams of salt per 100 grams. They take on a crunchy texture when roasted, which can help them stand in for some high-sodium treats.

5. Dark chocolate

Antioxidants like flavonoids, which are abundant in dark chocolate, have been shown to improve heart health. You may be able to lower your risk of diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease by eating chocolate in moderation. Chocolate may include significant levels of calories and sugar, which counteracts many of its health-promoting qualities.

6. Popcorn

Corn is a healthy whole grain that contains complex carbs, whether it is dry or fresh. With only 15 mg of sodium per 100 g of raw maize from a reliable source, it has an extremely low sodium content. This implies that for those who need to limit their intake of salt, popcorn may be a low-sodium snack. There are brands of popcorn available that are reduced in salt.

To consume these snacks correctly, it is important to be mindful of portion sizes. While these snacks are healthy, consuming them excessively could still lead to an excess calorie intake, which can impact heart health and weight management. It is also advisable to opt for natural and unsweetened versions of these snacks to avoid added sugars, which can be detrimental to heart health. Consulting a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian can provide further guidance on incorporating these snacks into a heart-healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.