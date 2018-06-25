World Vitiligo Day: 6 Facts You Didn't Know About Vitiligo

Highlights
- Vitiligo affects the skin color, hair and sometimes the pupils
- Vitiligo replaces the natural skin tone with white spots and patches
- Vitiligo has no medical cure
Following are the things that you might not know about vitiligo:
1. Vitiligo is painless
Vitiligo is a condition which does not lead to any kind of physical pain in the person suffering from it. It affects the skin color, hair and sometimes the pupils which might cause some emotional and psychological trauma. People might suffer from depression due to their changing appearance and might need therapy to deal with the stress this condition brings with it.
2. Vitiligo is neutral to all
Vitiligo can happen to anyone; people of any race, color, sex or age. This condition does not discriminate; however, it is most likely to happen to people with certain immune system diseases. Vitiligo is not life-threatening and most people with vitiligo stay in a good health. Children might or might not get it if one of their parents suffers from vitiligo. Hence, vitiligo is a neutral skin condition which can affect anyone without a family medical history of the same.
3. Vitiligo is not contagious
It is a disorder which replaces the natural skin tone with white spots and patches. It is not contagious, that is, vitiligo cannot be spread from one person to another by direct or indirect contact. It is not transferable by touch, sharing personal items, sexual intercourse etc
4. Vitiligo is not caused by any food item
Some people believe that vitiligo can occur because of consuming white or citrus food items. However, there is no scientific evidence to prove the above myths. Vitiligo is not caused by the consumption of any food item; it is said to be an autoimmune skin condition. Patients suffering from it can eat and drink any food item unless their doctor tells them otherwise.
5. Vitiligo has no cure
This skin disorder has no medical cure once it happens to someone and it is irreversible. It cannot be cured by any prescribed medicines or natural treatments. A person suffering from vitiligo might have to take care of their mental health. The change in the skin color can develop inferiority complex and the patient might end up secluding himself/ herself from others. But, it is necessary to consult a doctor or a dermatologist for a proper medical diagnosis. They might prescribe some protective creams or lotions etc. for the affected area. Vitiligo is no way related to physical or mental dysfunctionality.
6. Not all white patches lead to vitiligo
Vitiligo is an exclusive skin disorder which is caused due to the loss of a pigment called melanin. Not all white spots or patches on the skin can be deemed as vitiligo. It is important to consult a doctor in case a white spot appears on the skin instead of self-diagnosis. There are several other conditions and diseases which begin from a white spot and are not vitiligo, these might be Nevus, post-burn skin, leprosy, fungal infections etc.
