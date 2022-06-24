Acupressure promotes better quality sleep

Acupressure is an ancient Chinese practice that has existed for more than 2,000 years. Acupressure has been globally recognised for its many benefits to the human body. Acupressure is performed by pressing certain points across the body. These pressure points have been known to provide relief from various ailments and may also improve various body functions.

One of the most important bodily functions is sleeping. Getting a good night's sleep is necessary for the body as well as the mind. The body uses sleep as a way to replenish and restore the body and also helps relax the mind.

Acupressure might aid in better sleep. Certain acupressure points provide certain benefits to the body and mind. Let's discuss some acupressure points that have been proven to improve sleep.

6 acupressure points to promote better sleep:

1. An Mian

An Mian is one of the most effective acupressure and acupuncture point to treat various sleep disorders. It has been proven to improve symptoms of insomnia, headaches, anxiety, etc. An Mian point is placed behind your ear, 1 cm behind the middle of your ear. Placing pressure to this point for 10-20 seconds a few times can help promote better sleep.

2. San Yin Jiao

San Yin Jiao is also known as SP6. San Yin Jiao has been proven to improve sleep patterns for people with insomnia. It is also known for bettering urination-related issues, menstrual pains, and other pelvis-related issues. All of these conditions significantly impact one's sleeping pattern. This point In placed around the ankle. It is placed on the inner side of the ankle, slightly upwards.

3. Tai Chong

Tai Chong is also called LV 3. LV3 pressure point stands for liver 3. This point is placed between our big toe and second toe. Placing pressure here for a minute can reduce high blood pressure, increase blood circulation, and also reduce anxiety. All of these factors help improve your quality of sleep and provide relaxation.

4. Yin Tang

Yin Tang also called GV 20 stands for governing vessel 20. It is also known as hundred convergences. This pressure point is placed on the head, between our eyebrows. You are required to put medium pressure on this point for a minute. This point helps reduce high blood pressure, stress, and tension. All of these factors influence your quality of sleep.

5. Wind pool

Wind pool also called ‘GB 20' stands for gallbladder 20. This acupressure exercise requires putting pressure on two points. These two points are placed on the sides of our vertebra, on the neck, and under the skull. These two points can be pressed through both of your thumbs. These acupressure points help improve breathing. Improper breathing is one of the most common factors that lead to disrupted sleep.

6. Inner frontier gate

The inner frontier gate is also known as PC6. PC6 stands for pericardium 6. This pressure point is placed on the inner side of your forearm. To locate this point, place 2 of your fingers on your wrist from your palm. Aim at the middle of the wrist and apply pressure for about a minute.

In conclusion, relaxing the body and mind can help improve your quality of sleep. Many factors contribute to your quality of sleep. Making small changes to your lifestyle may also pose very helpful in improving your quality of sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.