5 Reasons Why Hing or Asafoetida Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Hing or Asafoetida is commonly used in India. It is usually added to almost every curry. Hing is obtained from the roots of Ferula plants. It is available in powder form and has a strong, pungent taste and smell. When cooked, asafoetida adds a distinct flavour to food. According to Ayurveda, hing aids in digestion, eliminates gas and helps in managing several health conditions. Asafetida is used in very small quantities, which is enough to reap the benefits. Keep reading, as we share the many benefits of adding hing to your meals.

Health benefits of hing or asafoetida

1. Improves digestion

Adding a pinch of hing can help you boost digestion. It is usually used during the preparation of curries and dals, making it easier for the body to process these. If you experience indigestion or gas after consuming certain food items, try adding hing to the preparation.

2. Good source of antioxidants

Asafoetida is a good source of antioxidants. It contains compounds like tannins and flavonoids that have antioxidant effects. Antioxidants help protect your body from chronic conditions like inflammation, heart disease and more.

3. Helps with whooping cough

According to studies, hing can effectively help control whooping cough. It is also a traditional medicine for cough and other respiratory issues. The anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties of hing can also help individuals with asthma, dry cough and bronchitis.

4. Eliminates bloating

Hing is one of the best remedies for bloating. It can prevent as well as eliminate bloating along with other digestive issues. Bloating is a condition in which your belly feels tight, swollen and full due to gas. The antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties of asafetida make it a great solution for bloating.

5. May lower blood pressure

High blood pressure is more harmful than you think. Several foods can naturally help control blood pressure numbers. Hing is one of these ingredients that can be used to regulate blood pressure.

Asafoetida is commonly used in tadkas. It is added to hot desi ghee for maximum flavour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.