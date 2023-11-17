10 Reasons Why You Should Drink Pomegranate Juice Regularly

Pomegranate juice may help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels

Pomegranates are a type of fruit that grow on deciduous shrubs or small trees. They have a round shape and a thick, leathery skin that is typically red or orange. Inside the fruit, there are numerous small, edible seeds called arils, which are surrounded by a juicy, sweet-tart flesh.

Pomegranate juice is derived from squeezing or pressing the arils to extract the liquid. It is known for its vibrant red colour and distinct flavour. Pomegranate juice is considered healthy due to its various nutritional benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Keep reading as we discuss some common benefits of consuming pomegranate juice.

10 Health benefits of consuming pomegranate juice:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Pomegranate juice is packed with powerful antioxidants that help to neutralise free radicals in the body and reduce oxidative stress, which can protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

2. Boosts heart health

Pomegranate juice has been shown to reduce blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and increase blood flow, all of which contribute to a healthier heart and a lower risk of heart disease.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

Pomegranate juice contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and cancer.

4. Improves digestion

Pomegranate juice has been used as a natural remedy for digestive issues such as diarrhoea and inflammatory bowel disease. It contains dietary fibre that can promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation.

5. Supports immune function

The high vitamin C content in pomegranate juice can strengthen the immune system and improve the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases.

6. Protects against certain cancers

Studies have shown that the antioxidants and phytochemicals in pomegranate juice can inhibit the growth of cancer cells in various types of cancer, including breast and prostate cancer.

7. Promotes healthy skin

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can nourish the skin and improve its overall health. It can help reduce signs of ageing, improve skin tone, and promote a youthful glow.

8. Enhances brain function

Regular consumption of pomegranate juice has been linked to improved memory and cognitive function. It can help protect against age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

9. Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Pomegranate juice may help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

10. Aids in weight management

Pomegranate juice is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a healthy beverage choice for those looking to manage their weight. The fibre content helps promote feelings of fullness and can reduce overeating.

However, it is important to note that pomegranate juice is relatively high in natural sugars, so it should be consumed in moderation, especially for those watching their sugar intake. It is also worth mentioning that whole pomegranates provide additional dietary fibre, which is not present in the juice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.