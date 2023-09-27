Lemongrass tea is generally safe and healthy to consume as an herbal drink

Lemongrass is an herb and is often used for its aromatic qualities. Lemongrass tea is a popular herbal drink that is known for its many health benefits. Below we list ten benefits of consuming lemongrass tea and how they can boost your health.

10 Benefits of consuming lemongrass tea:

1. Antioxidant properties

Lemongrass tea contains several antioxidants, including chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin, which can help scavenge free radicals in your body that may cause disease.

2. Antimicrobial properties

Lemongrass tea is rich in antioxidants, which help to strengthen the immune system, protecting against various diseases and infections. Lemongrass tea has antimicrobial properties that may help treat oral infections and cavities. Lemongrass contains antibacterial properties, making it effective against various types of bacteria and fungi. Regular consumption of lemongrass tea can help protect against infections.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

The citral and geranial compounds in lemongrass are thought to be responsible for its anti-inflammatory benefits, which can help reduce inflammation in your body. Lemongrass tea contains compounds that possess anti-inflammatory effects, which can help in reducing inflammation and pain associated with conditions like arthritis.

4. Reduced cancer risk

The citral in lemongrass is also thought to have potent anticancer abilities against some cancer cell lines. Lemongrass tea acts as a natural diuretic, aiding in the detoxification process by flushing out toxins and excess fluids from the body.

5. Improved digestion

Lemongrass tea has been traditionally used to soothe digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation. It helps in stimulating bowel movements and improving digestion. Lemongrass tea is a go-to alternative remedy for upset stomach, stomach cramping, and other digestive problems. It can also be effective against gastric ulcers.

6. Lowered blood pressure

Lemongrass tea helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels due to its ability to dilate blood vessels, improve circulation, and reduce hypertension. Lemongrass tea may help lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension.

7. Lowered cholesterol levels

Studies have shown that lemongrass tea can help in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

8. Weight loss

Lemongrass tea can aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism and promoting fat burning. It also helps to control appetite and reduce cravings.

9. Improved skin and hair health

Lemongrass tea has been shown to improve skin and hair health due to its high antioxidant content. The antioxidants present in lemongrass tea help to fight free radicals, preventing premature ageing and promoting healthier, glowing skin.

10. Reduced stress and anxiety

The aroma and taste of lemongrass tea have a calming effect on the mind and can help reduce stress and anxiety. It also promotes better sleep and relaxation. Drinking lemongrass tea can help reduce stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and reducing tension in your muscles.

Lemongrass tea is generally safe and healthy to consume as an herbal drink. However, some people may be allergic to it, and it may cause side effects like dizziness or dry mouth. It's always best to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new herbal drink to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.