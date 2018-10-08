10 Alarming Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure You Shouldn't Ignore: Effective Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure Quickly

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death all over the world

High blood pressure or Hypertension is often called the "silent killer". If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to major cardiovascular diseases, like a heart attack, panic attack or a stroke. No doubt, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death all over the world. People who have high blood pressure in their arteries are at a higher risk than others and can die prematurely of heart disease. Your arteries carry the blood from your heart throughout your body. Blood pressure is the measure of how hard your blood is pushing against the arterial wall. Although a certain amount of pressure is needed to carry blood through your body, if that pressure is too high, you have high blood pressure, or hypertension. High blood pressure can have daunting effects on your health like enlarged heart, kidney damage, eye damage or hardening of the arteries. The only way to know if your blood pressure is high is through regular checkups.

High blood pressure or Hypertension is often called the "silent killer"

Some common symptoms of high blood pressure are:

Chest pain

Dizziness

Facial flushing

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Blurred vision

Blood in urine

Fatigue

Anxiety

Abnormal heart beat

Headache

Nosebleeds

Here's how you can avoid high blood pressure:

1. Stress: Any sort of psychological stress; whether it is financial, work-related or relationship should be avoided. Stress can lead to numerous poor health outcomes, high blood pressure or hypertension being one of them.

2. Diabetes: People who have high blood sugar are at a higher risk of hypertension. It is very important that this is detected, and carefully managed. People who are diabetic need to change their lifestyle by healthy eating habits, limiting alcohol, proper medication, adequate rest, reduce salt intake and regular physical exercise.

People who have high blood sugar are at a higher risk of hypertension.

3. Obesity: Blood pressure often increases when weight increases. It is extremely essential to maintain a normal Body Mass Index (BMI) which is 20-25. Having a BMI greater than 25 increases your risk of high blood pressure. Weight loss can significantly reduce your blood pressure.

Weight loss can significantly reduce your blood pressure.

4. Inactivity: Regular physical exercise is important as your heart is also a muscle. Like all the other muscles in your body, it needs to be exercised regularly in order to keep it strong. This means it pumps the blood efficiently round the body and your blood pressure is naturally lowered.

5. Healthy diet: A healthy diet is extremely important in all the stages of life. You should include fresh fruits and dark green leafy vegetables, low-fat dairy products, whole grains and foods rich in potassium in your diet.

