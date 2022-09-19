3 Workers Killed In Illegal 'Rat Hole' Mine In Assam, 5 Arrested

All three miners killed in a "rat hole" mine in Assam were aged below 30

At least three coal miners were killed in an illegal "rat hole" mine at Ledo in Tinsukia district in Assam on Sunday night. Confirming the incident, Debojit Deuri, Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, said police have so far arrested five persons following the incident.

He added that inhalation of some poisonous gas like methane could have led to the death of the miners who were all aged below 30 years.

The dead coal miners were identified as Sahidul Islam and Hussain Ali, from Bongaigaon district, and Hasmat Ali, from Goalpara district.