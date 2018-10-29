Justice Bopanna Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Gauhati High Court

Swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna.

Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court today.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Justice Bopanna at Raj Bhavan. Justice Bopanna, 59, took charge from the acting Chief Justice AK Goswami.

Born in 1959, Justice Bopanna enrolled as an advocate in November 1984 and practised in civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the Karnataka High Court as well as in the civil and labour courts, according to his profile details on the website of the Karnataka High Court.

He also worked as legal advisor to central public sector undertakings and as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel from 1999 to 2005.