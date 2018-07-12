Formalin Found In Fish In Assam's Guwahati Markets

Formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical is used to keep dead fish fresh.

The Assam government has banned import and sale of fish from Andhra Pradesh and other states for a period of 10 days after cancer-causing chemical formalin content was found in the imported fish.

The decision was taken after formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical which is used to keep dead fish fresh, was detected in fish being sold in markets areas of Guwahati.

Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika said, "The government has taken a decision to ban fishes brought from outside after analysis of growing health issues due to the consumption of fish containing formalin (Formaldehyde)."

"We had collected samples from the fish market, results show presence of formalin. We have imposed a 10-day ban on import of fish from outside Assam," he added.

The presence of formalin content in the fish came to notice after the state health department carried out a laboratory test.

Mr Hazarika further announced that from there will be a statewide blanket ban on the sale of all the fishes brought from outside in all over the state for 10 days.

He added that once the ban is imposed, anyone found violating order will be penalized.

Also people who violate the rule will have to pay a fine up to Rs 10 lakh with seven years of imprisonment.

Mr Hazarika further appealed to the people engaged with fish trade not to take advantage of the current situation by increasing the price of the local fish in the market.

It may be mentioned that most of the fish sold in the markets of Assam are brought from Andhra Pradesh.