Assam Covid Patient Plays Bhupen Hazarika Song On Humanity To Inspire All

Dr Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary played Bhupen Hazarika's "Manuhe Manuhor babe" at Kalapahar Covid Hospital.

In a Covid Care Centre of Assam's Guwahati, a 70-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus has been playing Bhupen Hazarika numbers on a violin to inspire and cheer doctors and patients.

A 55-second clip shared on Twitter shows Dr Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary, a retired professor formerly with the Cotton College, playing "Manuhe Manuhor babe" at the Kalapahar Covid Hospital.

A classic composed by Padma Bhushan Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in 1964, the Assamese song urges people to become more humane, compassionate and extend themselves in service to mankind.

The hospital staff has also shared clips of Dr Chaudhary talking about the song before playing it. Dr Chaudhary's service to the Covid Care Facility despite his own illness has been appreciated on the internet and shared widely across social media platforms.

The inspiring visuals come in the backdrop of India reporting the biggest one-day spike in cases so far with 52,123 COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 15,83,792.

Assam recorded 1,348 new cases of the infection on Wednesday pushing the tally in the state to 36,295, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam has been doing aggressive testing to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the backdrop of widespread floods, increasing risk of people catching the contagion.

On Tuesday, the state conducted a total of 8,02,674 tests, maintaining over 23,000 tests per million, which is fourth in the country after Delhi (48,363), Andhra Pradesh (33,500) and Tamil Nadu (31,900).