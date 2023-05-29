7 Dead, Few Injured In Road Accident At Guwahati

The accident was reported at Jalukbari area in Guwahati late Sunday night. (Representational image)

At least seven students died, while a few others got injured in a road accident that happened at Jalukbari area in Guwahati late Sunday night, informed police officials.

Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, told ANI over the phone that, seven people died in the accident.

"As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the dead persons are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

More details awaited.