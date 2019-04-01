'Dedication Is Thy Name': Assam Cop Wins Many Hearts On Social Media

Mithun Das manned one of the busiest junctions in Guwahati in heavy rain.

A traffic cop in Assam won the hearts of many on social media after he continued to man one of the busiest intersections in Guwahati despite heavy rain on Sunday.

A video tweeted by the Assam police showed Mithun Das, the traffic cop, standing at an uncovered platform as it rained heavily in the state capital. In the eight-second video, the traffic cop is seen standing in his uniform; he is not wearing a raincoat.

Assam Police, on their official Twitter handle, saluted the traffic cop for his "exceptional devotion". Mr Das showed how "dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle".

Dedication is thy name!



We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.



Kudos!



Video Courtesy: Banajeet Deka pic.twitter.com/c6vfHaQBlT — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2019

Special DGP (Law & Order) Kuladhar Saikia also praised Mr Das saying: "Personnel like him, who stand against such adversities everyday, without being recorded."

The visuals of the traffic Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) are truly inspirational.



I personally talked to him and conveyed my appreciations.



I also hail all the @assampolice Personnel like him, who stand against such adversities everyday, without being recorded. https://t.co/2IsLHfsXQs — Kula Saikia, IPS (@saikia_kula) March 31, 2019

He also inspired many social media users. In one of the posts, Mr Das was called a "disciplined soldier".

"A stormy day in Guwahati, all are in chaos. Despite heavy rain. one traffic police officer stands still. stands like a disciplined soldier. he is on duty with his normal postures., Honest to the duty. This is the new India," the post read.

See The Best Cowkidar ????

A stormy day in Guwahati, all are in chaos. Despite heavy rain. one traffic police officer stands still. stands like a disciplined soldier. he is on duty with his normal postures, Honest to the duty. This is the new India.#MainBhiChowkidar@narendramodipic.twitter.com/JPYi2GIyKT — ???????? Chowkidar LD ???? (@spek_abt_bharat) March 31, 2019

The intersection "is one of the busiest intersection of Guwahati connecting Shillong, North Assam cities to Airport and southern Assam and also Dispute, Paltan bazar, pan bazar to Basishtha," a user said.

Another social media user was reminded of the motto:"Always at your service". "We, the unwilling, led by the unknowing, are doing the impossible for the ungrateful. We have done so much, for so long, with so little, we are now qualified to do anything with nothing," he posted.

Kudos Mithun Das 4 Living up to AP's motto "Always at your service". "We, the unwilling, led by the unknowing, are doing the impossible for the ungrateful. We have done so much, for so long, with so little, we are now qualified to do anything with nothing." https://t.co/YnExvQFxjm — kanishk chaudhry (@kanishk87) April 1, 2019

"Sometimes a small things make our heart fills with joy.Time 12 pm date 31st march 2019 and place Basistha Chariali Traffic point. A stormy day.. all are in chaos. Despite heavy rain.. one traffic police man working," a Twitter user posted, describing what he felt about the traffic cop's dedication.

Mr.Mithun Das he is a police man from Assam. #MainBhiChowkidar

Sometimes a small things make our heart fills with joy.Time 12 pm date 31st march 2019 and place Basistha Chariali Traffic point .A stormy day.. all are in chaos. Despite heavy rain.. one traffic police man working. pic.twitter.com/c1vOKzCR6R — Dhrubajyoti Rabha (@DhrubajyotiRa15) March 31, 2019

The Assam Police's tweet with Mithun Das's video was liked by at least 1,800 users and retweeted nearly 700 times

