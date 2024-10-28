Video: BMW In Air As Unmarked Breaker Shows Up On Gurugram's Golf Course Road

The Golf Course Road is home to several luxurious residential projects.

A speed breaker on the Golf Course road in Gurugram has caused speeding cars to fly when they approach the breaker. It is not a stunt performed to recreate 'Fast and the Furious' but an outcome of the unmarked breaker.

A video shared by an X user showed a speeding BMW hitting the speed breaker, being in the air for over a second and at least three feet above the ground and landing at a high speed at least 15 feet away from the breaker. The BMW's rear bumper scrapes the road and drives off.

Ouch!

This seems to have happened on a newly made unmarked speed breaker on golf course road in Gurugram!



Got it in one of my groups. Damn!



Can anyone from Gurgaon confirm this pic.twitter.com/EZMmvq7W1f — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) October 28, 2024

A few seconds later, two trucks approach the point, unaware of the unmarked breaker, flying after hitting it.

Bunny Punia, an editor at 91wheels, said the breaker is located after the Centrum Plaza building on the Golf Course Course, opposite HR26 Dhaba.

Golf Course Road is home to several luxurious residential projects such as DLF Camellias, Tulip Monsella, Golf Estate at M3M, and DLF Magnolias.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority responded to the post and said, "Dear Sir, DLF is taking up further necessary action in this matter. Thank you."

Dear Sir, DLF is taking up further necessary action in this matter. Thank you. — GMDA (@OfficialGMDA) October 28, 2024

A user responded to the post and said, "This happened to me yesterday. It's criminal to leave speed breakers without marking such roads."

Another user said, "The Intent behind this is genuine as it is aimed at helping reduce the speed before the lane gets narrower due to U-turn but implementation is poor due to lack of markings."