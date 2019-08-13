Uzbek Woman Alleges Gang Rape By Three Men In Gurgaon

A medical examination of the woman has been conducted and further probe is on.

A woman from Uzbekistan, who came to India about two months ago, has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in Gurgaon, including a scrap dealer she had befriended on Facebook.

She told the police she knew the scrap dealer, who lives in Gurgaon, since two years. On Saturday, he called her to meet him and picked her up from Masoodpur in south Delhi in a car. Two other men were with him.

The woman alleged she was taken to a flat in Gurgaon where she was gang-raped and thrashed by the three men. "She alleged that they started assaulting her and when she resisted, they thrashed her badly and took turns to rape her," a police official said.

The girl was dumped near her flat in south Delhi. Her friends took her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences after she narrated the ordeal to them. The hospital staff informed the police.

A case has been filed against the three accused, who are still on the run, at a police station in Vasant Kunj. The parents of the key accused had pressured the woman into not filing the complaint, she told police.

A medical examination of the woman has been conducted and further probe is on, police said.

