2 Men, Including Teacher, Arrested For Brandishing Fake Gun At Toll Plaza

A case was registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

Two persons, including a teacher at a private school, have been arrested for allegedly threatening a toll plaza employee with a toy pistol to demand exemption from the tax.

The incident took place at Kherki Daula toll plaza at around 9:30 pm. The CCTV footage shows a man getting out of a white car at the plaza and pulling out a gun. He then pushes the boom barriers while his acquaintance gets behind the wheels and the duo drive off without paying toll.

A complaint was filed against the accused, Kashish Lamba and Mohit, under the Arms Act and other sections at the Kherki Daula police station.The incident came to police notice after a video went viral on social media platforms.

"Catching the accused was not easy because the car they used was registered on an address of Basai village but they were not living there," senior police official Shamsher Singh said.

"We used ground level sources to locate their houses. Mohit teaches Physics in a school in Farukh Nagar and lives in an apartment in Sector 86 on Dwarka Expressway while Kashish lives in Sector 17," Mr Singh said.

Kashish and Mohit had dinner at Mohit's flat on May 15 and then left for Sector 17. When they reached the Kherki Daula toll plaza, they had a heated argument with the toll employee when the two demanded that they be exempted from paying the tax, said Mr Singh.

One of them pointed a toy gun at the toll employee and threatened him with dire consequences, said Singh. By the time security personnel reached there, both managed to escape.

A case was registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

For more Gurugram news, click here

(With inputs from ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.