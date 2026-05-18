Men Perform Stunts On SUVs, Disrupt Traffic On Dwarka Expressway

Three men were seen performing dangerous stunts on SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway here, and its purported video went viral.

According to eyewitnesses, they were seen performing stunts continuously for several kilometers on the expressway. Their dangerous maneuvers, such as speeding, zigzagging, opening windows, and suddenly applying brakes, forced others to slow down.

The number plates of all three SUVs were allegedly tampered with.

After the video went viral, the police are now trying to identify the vehicles based on high-definition cameras installed on the expressway and the video. A senior police officer said that once the vehicles are identified, action will be taken against the accused.