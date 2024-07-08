Thar SUV Drives Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Sedan In Gurugram

The impact of the collision was so huge that the Thar ended up climbing the pole.

A Mahindra Thar SUV stuck in an inclined position on an electric pole became the focal point of amazement for Gurugram residents today. The SUV was seen slanting against the pole as people stopped to click photos and film videos of the curious scene.

The driver of the Thar, a woman identified as Aanchal Gupta, lost control of the vehicle after it was hit by a Honda Amaze in the Cyber City area. The impact was so huge that it ended up climbing the pole. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby petrol pump on Golf Course Road Extension.

Aanchal Gupta explained that she was going to the petrol pump to refuel her vehicle when the speeding Honda Amaze hit her Thar from behind. She said that she to jump to exit the car.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it climbed the pole. Thankfully, no one was hurt," said a witness.

There were two men inside the other car who fled the scene after hitting the Thar.