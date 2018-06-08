Kenyan Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Abandoned In Gurgaon, 3 Arrested The woman was on her way home, in south Delhi's Chattarpur area, from a party when the incident took place at Gurgaon's Bristol Chowk on MG Road.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman was threatened with dire consequences if she went to the police (representational) Gurgaon: A 30-year-old Kenyan woman was allegedly raped by five men on Thursday night in Gurgaon when she was waiting for a cab, the police said. Three of the five accused have been arrested, they added.



"Having spotted her standing alone, three men in an SUV stopped the vehicle and offered to drop her. As soon as she got inside the car, the accused started molesting her," Gurgaon police's Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said.



They took her to a makeshift shanty on Gold Course Extension Road where two other accomplices joined them. The five men were in an inebriated state when they raped her.



They also threatened the survivor of dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police. The accused later escaped, after abandoning her at an isolated place, the officer said.



The woman, however, managed to note down the vehicle's registration number.



"We immediately reached the hideouts of the accused and three of them, identified as Sundar, Mohit and Parveen, were arrested," Mr Kumar said.



The accused are from Haryana's Ghata and Behrampur villages. Two of them work for a water tanker company and one is unemployed. Search is on to trace the other two, Mr Kumar said.



(With inputs from PTI)





