Woman, 59, Dead After Mentally-Ill Son Attacked Her For Calling Him 'Mad'

The incident took place at Vipul Greens apartment complex in Gurugram

A 59-year-old woman has died after her mentally-ill son stabbed her and then set their Gurugram flat on fire, police have said. The 27-year-old man, it is learnt, attacked his mother because she called him "mad". He has been taken into custody.

Ranu Shah lived with her husband and son at Vipul Greens, a posh apartment complex in Sector 48 of Gurugram. Her son, Atrish, had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for a long time, and neighbours said he had frequent altercations with his parents.

Late last night, neighbours saw that their flat was on fire. Firefighters and the police were called in. They broke open the door and rescued Ms Shah with severe burn injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, a preliminary probe has found that Atrish would often get agitated and attack his mother. During an altercation yesterday, Ms Shah reportedly called him "mad". This triggered the 27-year-old and he repeatedly stabbed his mother. He then set their home on fire. Ms Shah's husband was away when the incident took place.

Senior police officer Mayank Gupta has said the man's mental health will be evaluated before police takes a decision on how to proceed with the investigation, according to a Times of India report.