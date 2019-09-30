Gurgaon Woman Sexually Assaulted By Man She Refused To Marry: Police

The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gurgaon for sexually assaulting a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the 25-year-old woman was on her way home, they said.

"The man, a food vendor, had asked the woman to marry him. When she warned him that she will call the cops, he assaulted her," Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. The woman, who is married, filed a complaint against the man.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.