Gurgaon Woman Sexually Assaulted By Man She Refused To Marry: Police

The incident took place on Saturday night when the 25-year-old woman was on her way home, the police said.

Gurgaon | | Updated: September 30, 2019 23:39 IST
The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)


Gurgaon: 

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gurgaon for sexually assaulting a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the 25-year-old woman was on her way home, they said.

"The man, a food vendor, had asked the woman to marry him. When she warned him that she will call the cops, he assaulted her," Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. The woman, who is married, filed a complaint against the man.



