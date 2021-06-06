Gurgaon Sees Lowest Daily Covid Cases In 2 Months, 3 Deaths

The positivity rate in Gurgaon now stands at 0.8%. (File photo)

Gurgaon on Saturday reported 45 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number of infections in two months in the satellite city near Delhi.

Three virus-related deaths - lowest since April 18 - were reported during the period, as per official data.

The active cases in the city have dropped below 1,000 to 809. The positivity rate now stands at 0.8%.

A total of 12,500 people were vaccinated on Saturday, of which 10,244 were in the 18-44 age group. About 120 health care workers and 262 were front line workers also took the jab yesterday. 1,874 were above the 45 years age group.

After staying shut for nearly a month owing to a lockdown in the wake of a spike in Covid cases, malls in Haryana reopened on Monday under strict guidelines.

The Coronavirus-induced lockdown was first announced in Haryana on May 3 and was later extended till June 7.

The state government, however, allowed malls and shops to operate with certain restrictions.

The Covid caseload in Haryana has reached 7.61 lakh with 723 cases being reported on Saturday. A total of 8,664 total Covid-related deaths have been reported in the state so far.