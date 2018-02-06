Gurgaon School Murder: Father Expresses Disappointment Over CBI Chargesheet The victim's father said the central probe agency had failed to file a strong chargesheet and that it was yet to conclude its probe in the case.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The victim's father said he expected the CBI to file a strong chargesheet. (File photo) Gurgaon: The father of a seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly killed inside a private school in the Bhondsi area in Gurgaon, on Monday expressed disappointment over the contents of the chargesheet filed by the CBI at a sessions court in Gurgaon.



The victim's father, said the central probe agency had failed to file a strong chargesheet and that it was yet to conclude its probe in the case.



"We are very disappointed. We expected the CBI to file a strong chargesheet," he said.



His lawyer also said the CBI, being a mature and premier investigating agency of the country, should have concluded its probe in the case.



"It (the CBI) has not named the school management and others for negligence. The CBI should not be influenced by the high and mighty and conclude the probe expeditiously by bringing to book all those responsible," he said.



The lawyer also said the CBI should have named the owners of the school and the officials of the Gurgaon police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).









