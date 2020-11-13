Man Who Married Dalit Woman Thrashed With Sticks In Gurgaon, Dies

he five accused knew that Akash had married the woman from the village, the police said.

A 28-year-old man in Gurgaon died of injuries after he was thrashed with sticks and lathis allegedly by a group of men on Sunday.

The man's brother alleged that he had been receiving threats ever since he married a Dalit woman five months ago.

On Sunday, the man and his wife had gone to meet the woman's parents when he was assaulted in the village of Badshahpur in Gurgaon.

Five men have been arrested and cases of murder have been filed against them.

The victim, Akash, was returning home in an autorickshaw when the three-wheeler hit which one of the accused, Ajay, who was walking on the road.

"This led to an argument and a subsequent fight. Ajay called his friends and thrashed Akash and escaped. The accused were produced before court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody," the officer said.

His brother alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) that young men from the village had threatened him for marrying the woman from the Dalit woman. "Local boys upset with the inter-caste marriage had threatened my brother that they will not spare him if he enters the village," said Akash's brother.

Akash is a member of a so-called upper caste community. Originally from Alwar in neighbouring Rajasthan, Akash and his wife lived in Gurgaon's Bhondsi.